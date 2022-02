Related Content Quick and Healthy Banana Oat Muffins

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – In honor of National Muffin Day on February 20, 2022 – we ordered up a batch of delicious and nutritious Cranberry-Orange Muffins. Registered dietitian, Monica Salafia shared her tips on healthier baking and her insight to Pamela’s Products. Watch the video for suggestions on healthier baking substitutions.

Salafia shared a delicious recipe for Cranberry-Orange Muffins. Get that recipe by clicking here.