SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Spring is the perfect time to brighten up your home with some new decorations, and Simply Eilene has some adorable patterns that anyone can make.

Simply Eilene started as a hobby and passion that, owner, Eilene Johnson turned into a business. She specializes in sewing and creating downloadable patterns that are easy and not intimidating for beginners. Her website offers a variety of patterns, including cute pin cushions and strawberry designs that add a perfect touch of spring to any home.

Johnson emphasized that these patterns are made to be simple and accessible, using materials that people may already have at home. They are a fun activity to do with kids or to tackle alone.

Johnson shared that she finds inspiration for her designs from everyday items, such as color palettes and even restroom tiles. Her patterns use different textures and patterns, and she loves using sewing as a form of comfort and therapy.

To learn more about Simply Eilene and her easy patterns for beginners, visit her website or find her on Instagram @simply.eilene.