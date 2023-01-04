SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – You can make a fun craft for Valentine’s day with the Upcycling expert Sage Roberts has a business called Charmed by Sage. She offers DIY kits and unique, exclusive home décor ideas. Roberts cuts all of the wood for her products herself, and is passionate about showing customers multiple ways to use and enjoy their purchases.

On the show today she showed us how she turned a sign she bought from a store into a new, beautiful, masterpiece. In addition to offering porch pick-up and shipping options, Roberts also hosts in-home parties. Customers can choose to have Roberts come to them, or they can visit her at her studio.

Roberts’ Charmed by Sage DIY kits are a hit with customers looking to add a personal touch to their home décor. Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or just starting out, Roberts’ kits and parties are a great way to get inspired and try your hand at something new.