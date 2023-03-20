SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Get ready to party like it’s the 80s! The County Library is gearing up for their Totally Awesome 80s Prom, an adults-only event taking place at the Viridian Event Center on Friday, March 31st.

The County Library’s PR Coordinator, Jeff Buydos, shared that the 80s Prom celebrates everything that made the 80s the most rad and righteous decade ever. From the music to the fashion, it’s all about the 80s!

The event promises to be a night to remember, with unique activities that transport attendees back to the era of big hair and neon. Guests can enjoy playing classic video games at the arcade or test their skills at the “avoid your mom in the mall” escape game. For those who love a good throwback movie, there will also be a VHS 80s movie choose-your-own-adventure station.

While 80s attire is encouraged, it’s not required. However, those who dress up in their best 80s gear will have the chance to win prizes. The best part? The Totally Awesome 80s Prom is completely free to attend!

But why is this event adults-only? According to Buydos, the County Library wanted to create an event where grown-ups could let loose and have fun without worrying about little ones. It’s a chance to relive the glory days of the 80s with like-minded individuals.

If you’re interested in attending the Totally Awesome 80s Prom, you can reserve up to two tickets. So gather your friends, dig out those leg warmers, and get ready to party like it’s 1985!