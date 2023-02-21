SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – In an effort to make formal events more accessible to all teens, the Salt Lake County Library is offering a unique opportunity for kids to obtain formal wear for free. The Teen Formal Wear Swap will take place on Saturday, March 11th from 11 am to 1 pm, with VIP access starting at 10 am.

The swap offers a wide range of items, including dresses, accessories, jackets, and pants of all sizes, colors, and styles. The County Library has 18 branches and you can get early VIP access by donating an item to the Swap at any of them.

According to the library, the swap is particularly in need of menswear items. With prom season just around the corner, this event comes as a much-needed opportunity for teens who may not have the means to purchase new formal wear for upcoming events.

The event is open to all teens in the community, and no registration is required. All items at the swap are free, and attendees are welcome to take as many items as they need. The Teen Formal Wear Swap is just one of the many programs and events offered by the County Library to support and engage with the community.

For more information on the Teen Formal Wear Swap, visit the County Library website or contact your local branch.