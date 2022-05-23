WASATCH FRONT, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — Gardening is very popular in Utah, especially vegetable gardening. One of the most important things to be aware of when planting a gardening is knowing when it is ok to plant certain seeds and starter plants outside. We checked Utah State University Horticulture Extension’s website for planting guidance.

According to the USU Extension website, hardy and semi-hardy plants like cabbage, onions, peas, radishes, potatoes, cauliflower, lettuce, parsley, beets and carrots all should be ok to plant in March, April and early May – as soon as the soil dries out in the spring and/or about two weeks after the average last spring frost.

For the more tender crops, like celery, cucumber, snap beans, spianch, squash, sweet corn, watermelon, cantaloupe, peppers, tomatoes and pumpkins.. it’s best to wait to plant those between early May and early June.