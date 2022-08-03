SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Here’s a refreshing salad recipe that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser on those hot summer days. Whether you grab the main ingredients from your own garden or your local grocer, this is a timely dish making good use of your end of summer harvest.
Watermelon – Cucumber Salad with Feta and Mint
Ingredients:
- 3 Cups of Watermelon, cubed or balled
- 1 1/2 cups of sliced cucumber, seeds removed
- 1/2 cup of fresh feta cheese, crumbled
- 2 TBS of fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced or small whole leaves
- 3 TBS of olive oil
- 1 TBS lime juice
- Salt and Pepper to taste
** Add-on Suggestions:
- 1 Cup of fresh Blueberries
- 1/2-cup of sliced Almonds
Preparation:
In a large bowl, combine cut-up watermelon, cucumber and mint. In a separate bowl whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper. Drizzle the dressing mixture over the melon mixture, stir well. Sprinkle with feta cheese, blueberries and almonds. Enjoy!