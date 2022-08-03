SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Here’s a refreshing salad recipe that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser on those hot summer days. Whether you grab the main ingredients from your own garden or your local grocer, this is a timely dish making good use of your end of summer harvest.

Watermelon – Cucumber Salad with Feta and Mint

Ingredients:

3 Cups of Watermelon, cubed or balled

1 1/2 cups of sliced cucumber, seeds removed

1/2 cup of fresh feta cheese, crumbled

2 TBS of fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced or small whole leaves

3 TBS of olive oil

1 TBS lime juice

Salt and Pepper to taste

** Add-on Suggestions:

1 Cup of fresh Blueberries

1/2-cup of sliced Almonds

Preparation:

In a large bowl, combine cut-up watermelon, cucumber and mint. In a separate bowl whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper. Drizzle the dressing mixture over the melon mixture, stir well. Sprinkle with feta cheese, blueberries and almonds. Enjoy!