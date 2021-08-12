Construction companies take on pediatric cancer at the Utah Big Dig

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah construction companies is joining forces with the American Cancer Society of Utah (ACS) for Construction VS Cancer: Utah’s Big Dig event which helps fund research and other services related to fighting pediatric cancers.

The Big Dig is happening Friday, August 27th, 2021 and it marks the 3rd year of this annual fundraising event for ACS. The event will be held at the Utah State Fairgrounds from 5 – 8 PM. Tickets are $10 per person or $50 for a family pack of six. Families who have a young cancer fighter or survivor can contact Alexx Goeller – alexx.goeller@cancer.org to get in for FREE!

Construction companies will be coming out and bringing equipment for the kids to operate with the safety of an adult volunteer. All proceeds raised from the event go to support pediatric cancer research. September is childhood cancer awareness month – this event helps launch awareness around that.

In 2021, an estimated 15,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed among children aged 0 to 14 in the United States. Childhood cancer incidence rates have slowly decreased by 0.6% per year since 1975. An estimated 1,780 cancer deaths will occur among children in 2021. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death among children. 1 in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before age 20.

Masks will be strongly recommended and required for those who aren’t vaccinated – social distancing measures will be in place. There is also an option to participate virtually by ordering a Big Dig kit that will be available for pick-up. All details for the in-person and Big Dig Kit options are available at utbigdig.org.