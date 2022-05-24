SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – They’ve been helping Utahns throughout the pandemic with meaningful service, and now Ken Garff is partnering with Utah Refugee Connection to help Utah’s newest citizens adjust to a new life.

Known for its award-winning “We’re ‘Hear’ for You” community outreach program, Ken Garff Automotive plans to support URC through essential service-based projects from Ken Garff employees throughout Utah every three months for the next two years.

“We are happy to partner with Utah Refugee Connection as they help an impressive number of refugees find a welcome home in Utah,” said Brett Hopkins, CEO of the Ken Garff Automotive Group. “Helping those in our community is what Ken Garff himself established as a key value when he established this company, and we’re honored to continue the initiative.”

When the pandemic began in 2020, Ken Garff employees reached out to help the underserved in Utah. What started as a three-month project has grown into a robust “We’re ‘Hear’ for You” program three years later that involves all Ken Garff dealerships in 9 states.

“URC is thrilled to partner with Ken Garff because this partnership will allow us to support more local refugees in meaningful ways as they navigate their new life here in Utah,” said Amy Dott Harmer, URC executive director. “General community members and refugees resettled along the Wasatch Front will be positively affected by this worthwhile partnership, and we give a huge thanks to the Ken Garff Group.”

As it has done for thousands of individuals, Ken Garff projects with URC will provide hands-on, significant service with the financial backing to make magic happen.

Fore more information about the Utah Refugee Connection, click here.

Visit Ken Garff online, by clicking here.