SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – As part of its Annual Nexstar Day of Caring, employees of ABC4 Utah and Utah’s CW30 volunteered for a service project benefitting Best Friends Animal Society and the area’s “community cats.” Community cats are outdoor, unowned cats who are often distrustful of people. These cats are at very high risk when they end up in shelters, because their fear of humans means they are unlikely to get adopted. Best Friends supports Trap/Neuter/Return programs for these cats so that they can live out their lives under the care of a generous community cat caregiver. Nexstar employees working in Salt Lake City spent the afternoon building winter shelters that are vital to keeping these cats happy and healthy during the colder winter months.

One of the biggest needs this time of year, according to Best Friends Animal Society, is bottle baby fosters, as it’s kitten season, and Best Friends take in thousands of kittens from its partner shelters and need foster homes to care for them.

Best Friends in Utah relies on hundreds of dedicated volunteers to help save all animals. There are various ways to contribute time, money and talent to Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more online, click here. General volunteering is open to kids as young as 12 (alongside an adult) and Best Friends has a new reading program where young kids can come read to the cats! Children ages 6-15, along with their parents and guardians, are invited to read to the pets at the Salt Lake City Lifesaving Center. Reading to pets for at least 30 minutes can improve kids’ reading skills and help the animals find homes!

Nextar’s Annual Day of Caring is recognized on June 17 every year. It is a day for employees of Nexstar, the parent company of ABC4 Utah, Utah’s CW30 and MeTV4.2 Utah, volunteer and give back to the community by organizing and engaging in service projects like this one supporting Best Friends Animal Society. 2022 marks the 26th anniversary of Nexstar and our Founder’s Day of Caring.