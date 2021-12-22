Come take a look at SHAB, the singer with a rapidly growing fan base!

(The Daily Dish) With the world premiere of her music video ‘Music to My Heart’ featuring the Latin sounds of the Martinez Twins taking off worldwide, we were able to arrange an interview with the breakthrough artist SHAB.

International stars Ivan and Emilio Martinez, AKA The Martinez Twins, are 20-year-old twin brothers from Spain whose fandom continues to grow rapidly across social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, having amassed over 28 Million followers through their skyrocketing success on social media.

The mesmerizing pop-leaning new single was helmed by Grammy-winning producer Damon Sharpe, known for producing Ariana Grande & Jennifer Lopez. Featuring a steady stream of feel-good hooks, SHAB draws on her romantic torment, crafting raw lyrics to her lover and heartfelt reflections on surrendering herself to intimacy. Through power ballads and dance floor anthems, SHAB harnesses anguish and devotion as she traces journeys of femme self-discovery.

SHAB first made her English language debut via the ode to female wildness “Spell on Me” now with over 2 million YouTube music video views. She is also a mother of two and an immigrant to America who has spent the last few years gaining a fan base worldwide, establishing herself as a pop music star with purpose. SHAB made the trans-Atlantic trip to America by herself at age 14 with only a single small suitcase and American high school awaiting. She immediately hit the books hard to learn English while working three jobs, including the family business – a pizza shop — as a waitress and host. Following high school and after graduating college, SHAB attended law school in Florida but soon left to pursue writing and to perform music full time. She was inspired to perform by her brother Shahab, whose own career as a Persian-American entertainer has made him an international singing sensation.

SHAB has opted for a combination of urban tilting songs, pop ballads, and dance-inducing knockouts. She combines an eclectic mix of sonic effects and catchy dance-pop hooks to make energizing music effortless and memorable. She delivers a kaleidoscope of sound that goes hand-in-hand with her introspective and powerful lyrics with huge choruses and distinct yet unpredictable vocals in the purest of pop sense.

Make sure you listen to her hit song ‘Music To My Heart‘ Featuring the Martinez Twins and then head on over and follow along on her official website for more information!