Come join us for the Camp K Virtual Gala in October!

The Kostopulos Dream Foundation would like to invite the community to join them for an inspirational afternoon – at our Virtual Gala, on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 3 pm – 5 pm. The Gala is centered on inspiring and educating about their mission, programs, and the impact we strive to create in the community. At their foundation, Camp Kostopulos stands for diversity and inclusion. They believe bringing people together from different cultures, backgrounds, and abilities gives us the opportunity to learn and grow in an understanding of their world.

During the event, they will introduce our 2021 Camp K Ambassador – Christian Jaggi. This year our annual Children’s Humanitarian Award will be presented to WCF Insurance, their Community Service Award will be presented to Mark Miller Toyota, and their Community Partnership Award will be presented to USOR (Utah State Office of Rehabilitation) to recognize those who have made a significant positive impact in the community and the individuals they serve.

For the first time ever they are starting a new tradition at Camp K where an individual who has been an avid supporter and promoter for Camp K and for People with Disabilities will be honored with the annual Camp K Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador Award. The first-ever award will be presented to Don Hudson. He has worked tirelessly to inspire the world to learn about Camp K and its mission and programs, he has been a supporter of Camp K along with being a spokesperson for Camp K and for People with Disabilities.

At Camp K, as you can imagine, they have been working around the clock to try to mitigate the situation created by the Coronavirus. Unfortunately, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, they have been unable to host their regular fundraising events like their in-person Send a Kid to Camp Gala, Camp K Koncert Series, and Camp K Golf Tournament. These events together raise several hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of Camp K. With the loss of revenue from their fundraisers, Camp K has been placed in a very unfortunate situation. Their participants not being able to keep a routine and attend Camp K services, as they are used to, has placed a heavy toll on their lives and their family members. With the challenges ahead Camp K has worked to do everything possible to continue to help those within the community.

Their goal is to make their services available to people of all abilities, regardless of ability, level of income, or place of residence. There are several opportunities for you to help make an impact in 2021: Attendance at the Virtual Gala, Sponsorship of the Gala, and/or a monetary donation. Your gift, in any amount, will make a positive impact in someone’s life in your community.

All proceeds from this Gala will directly impact the campers in their Programs. The funds raised to provide a scholarship to every camper, to ensure that anyone, regardless of their economic status, is able to attend Camp K. The cost to provide a week of Camp is $2,000 and includes an educational curriculum that teaches life skills and skills for independence, as well as care, supervision, programs, activities, medical support, meals, and lodging. These scholarships help campers who may not otherwise have the opportunity to have these life-changing experiences.

For more than 50 years, they have promoted and inspired acceptance, inclusion, and diversity through their year-round programs for people of all abilities. Their students improve their physical fitness levels and learn healthy lifestyle skills. They encourage them to stretch their imaginations, learn practical life skills, learn problem-solving skills, learn skills necessary for employment, maximize their potential for independence, and build healthy bodies, minds, and spirits. They also teach valuable 21st Century skills, including self-confidence, self-control, persistence, flexibility, adaptability, curiosity, initiative, communication, and collaboration. The benefits from their programs create a ripple effect, impacting not only their lives, but the lives of their families, friends, and ultimately the entire community.

Without your support, Camp Kostopulos would not be what it is today: an environment to foster the discovery of what makes us human and better people through compassion, empathy, and care for others.

They look forward to seeing you for an evening full of fun, fulfillment, and charity.

If you’d like to donate or see what programs are available, you can visit their website.

*Sponsored content.