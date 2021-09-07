Coach Ron McBride takes action to support kids and families

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – What does a Utah sports living legend do in his spare time? Well, if you are Coach Ron McBride, you roll up your sleeves and help raise money to build a running track at Glendale Middle School in Salt Lake City. The Ron McBride Track is a project McBride’s foundation, The Ron McBride Foundation, and The Salt Lake Education Foundation are working on together. The ultimate goal is to add a track around the existing soccer field at Glendale Middle School and purchase track field equipment for students and the surrounding school community can use.

So far the foundations have raised $60,000 for the Ron McBride Track project at Glendale Middle School. They say they need another $190,000 to complete the project.

The foundations’ organizers say they would also like to raise enough money to hire an athletic director and two more paid coaches to help grow the school’s intermural program so it can allow more student participation. McBride says his foundation is behind this effort wholeheartedly because he believes students and families must have a safe place in the community to exercise and be active.

Salt Lake City’s Glendale Neighborhood has many wrap-around services for the current population; however, many of those services are hard to access for students and their families, says James Yapias, Director of The Salt Lake Education Foundation. Yapias add, that families must travel across town during evening hours to access a track to be able to walk and keep families healthy within their communities. Due to the time and travel constraints thrust upon families, it was proposed by the Glendale Community students, parents, and community leaders to build a track named after Ron McBride.

Glendale Middle School (GMS) is located on the Westside of Salt lake City, Utah. The school is part of a community school campus that serves an incredibly diverse student population of 1,500 Pre-K through 8th grade students. The campus includes Mountain View Elementary School and the Glendale-Mountain View Community Learning Center. The middle school has a 35% mobility rate and 45% of the students are English Language Learners. Collectively, students speak more than 28 different languages and come from countries that span the globe.

Shared campus goals are to increase student achievement by removing barriers to learning, building authentic school-community relationships, and providing programming that leads to a healthier community.

To learn more about the Ron McBride Track or to support the cause, visit TheRonMcBrideFoundation.org.