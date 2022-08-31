SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah’s leading climate change organization is set to gather with partners, allies, and fellow advocates to celebrate 20 years of impact and to usher in the next era of clean energy and climate innovation. From humble beginnings in 2002, Utah Clean Energy has risen to become the most influential voice and advocate for clean energy and climate innovation in the state. After 20 years of impact, Utah Clean Energy says there’s plenty to celebrate.

To commemorate the occasion and also set the stage for the next era in Utah’s climate evolution, Utah Clean Energy with Presenting Sponsor, Zions Bank, is bringing together 300+ leaders to its 20 Year Anniversary Celebration at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Theater on September 8, 2022 in Taylorsville, Utah.

Festivities include a pre-show networking party co-hosted by Gardner Energy, Goal Zero, and The Nature Conservancy of Utah. This will be followed by a vibrant, multi-faceted showcase highlighting the climate wins from the past 20 years and providing a glimpse into the extraordinary opportunities ahead for Utah. Special performances include the nationally acclaimed Fry Street Quartet, Utah’s premier contemporary dance troupe Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, and Ogden City poet, Brad L. Roghaar.

Entry to this memorable and worthwhile event begins at $100 for an individual ticket. Anniversary Group Host packages that include eight tickets as well as logo recognition in the theater are available for $1,000. Proceeds from the event will go towards pushing Utah’s Clean Energy’s mission into the next 20 years and beyond! More details on ticketing can be found here.

WHO: Utah Clean Energy

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Mid-Valley Performing Arts Theater

2525 Taylorsville Blvd.

Taylorsville, UT 84129