Classic cars rev engines to benefit Toys For Tots

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It may only be October, but the Christmas spirit was shifted into full gear already this weekend at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City where more than 100 classic cars, trucks and hot rods were on display all for a good cause. It was the annual fall Toys For Tots Classic Car Show.

Rockin Hot Rod Productions and Craneco Trucking organized a charity car chow benefitting the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys For Tots program. Nearly 200 classic vehicles, dating from the 1920s to modern day were on display at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 16 from 11am to 4pm. Best in Show Awards were presented to about a dozen vehicles.

The annual fall car show is a fundraiser and donation drive for Toys For Tots, the longtime Christmas season toy drive organized by the U.S. Marines and supported by ABC4 Utah, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and many other organizations and businesses. Car show participants donated more $1000 and more than 100 toys to be distributed to children in need in Utah at Christmastime by the U.S. Marines. For more information about Rockin Hot Rod car shows and events, visit www.rockinhotrodproductions.net.

The annual Toys For Tots donation drive starts November 15 with special donation sites established at Papa Murphy’s Pizza locations throughout Utah, parts of Nevada and Wyoming. To register for a toy or to find a donation location near you, click here.