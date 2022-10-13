RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – One of Utah’s largest gatherings of classic cars and hot rods – both modern and from days gone by – will be in one place Saturday, October 15 (2022) all shiny and available for visitors to admire and reminisce at the Annual Toys For Tots Car Show. Presented by Rocking Hot Rod Productions and sponsored by Craneco Trucking, the car show benefits the holiday Toys for Tots donation drive run by the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves.

The event is free to enter a vehicle and attend. The organizers ask that inexchange, you donate a toy to the Toys for Tots donation drive. Organizers will be filling a trailer there at the event, so bringb a toy or two to add to the collection.

The Annual Toys for Tots Car Show runs Saturday, October 15th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverton City Park (12800 South Redwood Road). There will be plenty of great looking vehicles to admire, music, fun and food as well. Awards will be presented to participating vehicles.

Click here for information on how to request help this holiday season from Toys For Tots, or for details on how to donate.