Christmas In Color teams with Make-A-Wish Utah to fulfill wishes

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Christmas in Color takes traditional Christmas light viewing to a whole new level. Guests are immersed in LED tunnels and surrounded by dancing lights sharply synchronized to music as they wind through enchanting light displays fully animated and in sync to your favorite holiday music. And now, Christmas in Color is supporting Make-A-Wish here in Utah and across the country to fulfill wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Christmas in Color takes pride in giving back to the community. A portion of all proceeds from each show in South Jordan this holiday season benefits Make-A-Wish Utah to help grant life-changing wishes for children in Utah. Guests who purchase tickets have the option to donate to Make-A-Wish Utah on their website during checkout. This year, Christmas in Color will be hosting a wish reveal for a local wish child. They will be surprising a child with the news that their wish is going to come true. Christmas in Color has been a great partner of Make-A-Wish the last couple of years, and we look forward to another great holiday season.

The show opens on November 19th and runs until after the New Year. The Utah location will be at the Salt Lake County Fairgrounds in South Jordan. You can get your tickets at ChristmasInColor.net. Be sure to donate to Make-A-Wish Utah while checking out.

Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Currently, more than 230 Utah children are waiting for their wish to be granted. Make-A-Wish remains focused on keeping wish families and volunteers safe. The challenging circumstances have inspired Make-A-Wish to think creatively about bringing hope and joy to Make-A-Wish kids. More than ever before, wishes need the support of individual and corporate donors to grant the wish of every eligible child. Click here to support Make-A-Wish Utah.