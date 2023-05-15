SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – In a surprising perspective on career choices, author and leadership consultant Shanna Hocking emphasizes the importance of selecting the right spouse or partner as one of the most critical decisions for professional success.

“Choosing your spouse or partner is one of the most important career choices that you make because your spouse has to put their dreams at the same level as your dreams in order for both of you to be successful,” says Hocking. “When you have a supportive spouse, you’re more likely to make decisions that are rewarding for your career and investing in yourself.”

Hocking outlines four essential steps for building a successful relationship with your partner to achieve career success. These steps include clarifying expectations, aligning personal values and long-term aspirations, synchronizing schedules and commitments, and providing mutual support.

When discussing the importance of clarifying expectations, Hocking suggests early dialogue and open communication about career goals, desired locations to live, and individual aspirations. This clarity helps avoid potential conflicts and strengthens the foundation of a long-lasting and fulfilling partnership.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Among the four pillars, Shauna highlights that clarifying expectations often becomes a stumbling block. She says it is essential to delve deeper into what career aspirations truly mean to each partner, ask questions, and maintain curiosity to ensure a solid understanding.

Follow more of Shanna Hocking’s work on her website or on her social media pages on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.