SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Whether you’re gathering with family and friends to cheer on your favorite team during The Big Game, or watching The Oscars on Sunday, March 12th right here on ABC4… the real star of the party is the chip dip! This delicious, super easy to make cold BLT Dip is definitely an award-winner and crowd pleaser. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Sour Cream
- 1 Cup Mayo
- 2-3 Roma Tomatoes (diced)
- ¼ tsp Salt
- Dash of Garlic Powder
- 2-3 Green Onions (sliced – just the green stems) – reserve a TBS for topping
- 6-8 slices of Bacon – fried and crumbled – reserve 2 slices for topping
- Romain Lettuce for topping – just one or two leaves (chopped or shredded)
- Chips/Crackers/Pita/Veggies Bread for Dipping
Preparation:
- In a medium-sized bowl, combine sour cream, mayo, salt and garlic powder. Stir well.
- Dice tomatoes – add to mixture.
- Slice green onions – add to mix. Reserve a TBS for topping
- Fry bacon. Chop/crumble – add to mix. Reserve 2 TBS for topping
- Stir everything together well. Chill dip for 20-30 mins.
- Top with remaining bacon bits, green onion and chopped/shredded lettuce before serving.