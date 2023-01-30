SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Whether you’re gathering with family and friends to cheer on your favorite team during The Big Game, or watching The Oscars on Sunday, March 12th right here on ABC4… the real star of the party is the chip dip! This delicious, super easy to make cold BLT Dip is definitely an award-winner and crowd pleaser. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 Cup Sour Cream

1 Cup Mayo

2-3 Roma Tomatoes (diced)

¼ tsp Salt

Dash of Garlic Powder

2-3 Green Onions (sliced – just the green stems) – reserve a TBS for topping

6-8 slices of Bacon – fried and crumbled – reserve 2 slices for topping

Romain Lettuce for topping – just one or two leaves (chopped or shredded)

Chips/Crackers/Pita/Veggies Bread for Dipping

Preparation: