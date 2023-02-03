SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — The Children’s Center Utah (TCCU) is proud to host its annual Jewelry Luncheon, a fundraising event that has made a lasting impact on the community. The 2023 Jewelry Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, March 1st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Little America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City.

Founded by Helen Cardon in 2013, the Jewelry Luncheon was established as a way to give back to a worthy cause. After inheriting a large collection of beautiful jewelry from her late mother, Helen saw an opportunity to make a difference. With the help of community partners, local businesses, and friends of TCCU, hundreds of thousands of pieces of jewelry have been donated over the years.

To date, the event has raised over $900k, making it one of TCCU’s most successful fundraisers. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of jewelry pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting TCCU’s mission to provide care and support to children and families in need.

The annual Jewelry Luncheon is a fantastic opportunity to support a great cause and add some beautiful jewelry to your collection. To learn more about the event and how you can get involved, please visit the TCCU website.

The Children’s Center Utah looks forward to welcoming the community to this year’s Jewelry Luncheon and making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.