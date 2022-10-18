SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Chick-fil-A is more than an eating establishment. It’s an engagement community partner, supporting communities through charitable work and give-back programs.

Chick-fil-A Shared Table is a program that helps local restaurant Operators fight hunger and reduce food waste by donating surplus food to local soup kitchens, shelters, and nonprofits to feed those in need. Chick-fil-A operators say they can help make an impact in their communities by providing nourishing meals to residents in the neighborhoods and communities where they do business. Programs like Shared Table are inspired by Chick-fil-A’s corporate purpose and commitment to giving back. Utah Chick-fil-A restaurants have donated more than 300 thousand meals through Shared Table. Nationwide, Chick-fil-A restaurants have donated more than 15 million meals in local communities since 2012.

In November 2022, Chick-fil-A will partner with the Utah Food Bank and the Utah Jazz to hold a peanut butter drive. Fans can bring unopened jars of peanut butter to the game, in exchange for a free Chick-fil-A coupon. All donations benefit the Utah Food Bank.

What’s new at Chick-fil-A right now? The Autumn Spice Milkshake is on sale now fora limited time. It was tested in Salt Lake City last year, and based on its popularity and overwhelming feedback from the community, it launched nationwide this year for a limited time.

The shakes combines Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert with rich flavors like cinnamon and crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies.

Find a Chick-fil-A location near you, click here.