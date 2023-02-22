SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Adventure-loving culinary arts explorer Chef Yia Vang is set to take on a new challenge in his upcoming TV show, “Feral.” The show will feature Chef Vang traveling around the world, hunting down and cooking up invasive and feral animal species that are not commonly found on dinner tables.

According to Chef Vang, the idea for the show came from the desire to explore alternative sources of protein and the research team’s discovery of the various species that could be used as food. The animals featured in the show include Burmese pythons in the Everglades, green iguanas, wild boars, mystery snails, and rusty crayfish.

Chef Vang emphasized that the animals featured on the show are safe to eat, although some of them may not be the safest to hunt. For example, the Burmese python was hunted in the Everglades with the help of a guide, Dusty Crum. Chef Vang revealed that the snake was his first time cooking python and that it was turned into a lettuce wrap.

While some may find the idea of eating these types of animals strange, Chef Vang, who grew up eating everything from squirrels to rabbits, does not find them unusual. He believes that exploring alternative sources of protein can have a positive impact on the environment, as many of the animals featured in the show are invasive or destructive to their surroundings.

Chef Vang’s previous culinary adventures have included competing in Netflix’s “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” and hosting the Food Network’s “Stoked.” “Feral” will be another addition to his list of shows. “Stoked” can be watched on YouTube, while “Iron Chef” is available on Netflix. Chef Vang also hosts a local show in Minneapolis called “Relish,” where he interviews chefs and cooks from different backgrounds and learns about their dishes.

Overall, “Feral” promises to be an exciting and educational adventure for those interested in exploring new flavors and sources of protein. The show will not only showcase the culinary skills of Chef Vang but also shed light on the importance of controlling invasive species and protecting the environment.