Check out this Virtual Job Fair for People helping People

Averiel Bailey, Program Coordinator, People Helping People joined Nicea nad Surae to talk about What is People helping people.

People Helping People is a local non-profit that works primarily with single mothers and low-income women in the community helping them reach self-sufficiency through successful employment. They focus on helping shift their mindset from a supplemental earner to a primary breadwinner and overcoming personal and professional barriers. Their FREE program is taught from the employers’ perspective which prepares their clients to be better equipped to navigate the workplace and increase their earning potential.

New clients can start the program anytime and they are always looking for volunteers to coach and mentor the women in the program. Promote upcoming Single Mothers Seminar and VIRTUAL Job Fair September 28th-30th ONLINE, This job fair will be held online, virtually, over 3 FULL days. Anyone 18+ and older looking for a job or a better job, BOTH men and women can participate.

This event is held 2X year, Spring and Fall, showcasing 40+ PHP employer partners, both local and national, along with community resource partners of PHP that help support successful employment and building careers. Anyone looking for a job or a better job is encouraged to attend. And we all know people who are looking for a job or a better job! This is an opportunity to interact LIVE with top recruiters from several of the participating employers, practice your interview skills, learn about new career paths.

PLUS Wednesday’s Mid-Day Seminar, sponsored by Progrexion, will discuss Recruiting Tips 101.

To learn more about the People Helping People employment program or to register HERE for the job fair.

It’s time for our FALL Single Mothers Seminar and Virtual Job Fair and after holding this event (3X) virtually, they have learned a few things.

They received great feedback from several employer partners and past attendees, and hope that this event melds the best of all event aspects together providing a more interactive opportunity for employer partners and job seekers to connect.

For those of you familiar with their monthly Employer Meet and Greets, they intend to offer this format as a complement to their online job fair; an ELEVATED version of our Employer Meet & Greet!

We have TWO options for Employers/Recruiters to participate! PLUS Sponsorship opportunities:

$75/Employer Exhibitor includes an online company profile on the PHP Event Website with interactive links to your company page and/or APPLY NOW.

$150/Employer Partner includes an online profile on the Event Website PLUS the opportunity to select 10 minute time slot to present to job seekers during our LIVE Employer Meet & Greet.

They will hold this portion of the event over 2-nights; Tuesday, September 28th at 6 PM -8 PM OR Thursday, September 30th at 6 PM – 8 PM. Limited Spots Will Be Available, REGISTER EARLY!

Their employment program is unique because they understand what YOU are looking for and teach everything from the employer’s perspective. REGISTER TODAY for access to a GREAT POOL of prospective employees and support the PHP employment program.

For more information, visit here.

