Check out the Culinary Corner on The Daily Dish

AJ Clayson and Cody Wadzeck Co-hosts of Awqua’s Culinary Corner joined Surae on The Daily Dish this afternoon to “Dish” about their company – Awqua’s Culinary Corner.

Awqua’s Culinary Corner is a long-standing full-service event and wedding planning company with a catering and bartending division. They also do restaurant and bar consulting which is similar to Kitchen Nightmares. AJ and Cody decided they needed to focus on the positive side of the culinary world here in Utah.

Awqua’s Culinary Corner is a show based around featuring local eateries and entertainment venues, showcasing their talents and their unique qualities. Focusing on the aspects and the way they bring joy to the local communities.

They have featured everything from bowling alleys to breweries, Italian restaurants, and even ax-throwing venues. AJ and Cody are highly skilled and trained chefs with years of experience between the two of them. AJ Clayson has more traditional and refined expertise while Cody Wadzeck is more of a self-proclaimed student of the streets learning as he went from a very young age.

If you’d like to see more about the work that AJ and Cody are doing with Awqua’s Culinary Corner, you can visit them on Youtube, Facebook or send them an email!