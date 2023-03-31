SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Make a cute Easter craft with some items you may already have laying around the house with the help of Sage Roberts from Charmed by Sage. All you need is some cardboard, foam core, hot glue, and a few decorations to create a statement piece for your home.

Roberts suggests cutting out a rabbit shape from cardboard or foam core and painting it with a vintage distressed look using your favorite colors. If you want to make it look like a classic rabbit then use white, otherwise use your favorite color to make it unique. Next, she advises attaching a basket weave made of wood-like material to the cardboard using hot glue. This will create the inside of the bunny’s ears.

To make the craft more sturdy, Roberts suggests adding Popsicle sticks or little blocks to the backside of the cardboard. For the whiskers, she recommends using wire or pipe cleaners.

These projects are perfect for kids with adult supervision, but they can also be enjoyed by adults. The final result can be displayed on a mantel, framed or hung anywhere in your home.

For more DIY ideas, Roberts recommends visiting her Facebook page ‘Charmed by Sage’ or tuning in to her video tutorials and craft classes. She will also be doing a live demonstration of this project on her Facebook page.

With Easter just around the corner, these easy and affordable crafts can be a fun way to decorate your home and get into the holiday spirit.