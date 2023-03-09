SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — As Saint Patrick’s Day approaches, many are searching for ways to add some green to their homes. Sage Roberts, founder of Charmed by Sage, has come up with a sustainable and customizable solution that replaces the need for vinyl or iron-on designs.

Using just a computer, printer, and a UV light system, Sage says crafters can use reusable screens with can be created for any surface, making decorating quick and easy. To showcase her system, Sage created a small leprechaun crossing sign using a screen they designed and some chalk paint. The end result was a personalized piece of décor that can be used in various ways.

Sage is a huge advocate for upcycling and demonstrated some of her creations, including a ribbon tag that says “I pinch back” and a ribbon-covered vase repurposed from a sparkly green tinsel craft.

With Saint Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to add some personalized touches to your home décor. Sage’s system allows for sustainable and affordable crafting that can be used year after year.

For more on Roberts’ craft projects, follow her on Instagram or Facebook at “Charmed by Sage.”