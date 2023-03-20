SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — CW’s hit show “Superman and Lois” is finally back for its third season with a new villain who will give the Man of Steel a run for his money. Actor Chad Coleman, who plays the villainous character, spoke about his new role.

Coleman revealed that playing the bad guy has been a lot of fun and incredibly compelling. He described his character as a self-made man who loves his family and community but has made some questionable choices that don’t sit well with others. The villain, hailing from the south side of Metropolis, revitalizes a city that was left for dead and becomes a powerful figure in both the city and the world of Superman.

Comparing his role on “Superman and Lois” to his past roles on “The Walking Dead” and “The Wire,” Coleman said that playing someone as rich as his character, who is in the driver’s seat and doesn’t answer to anyone else, has been a new experience. He added that exploring the depth of his character’s emotions and relationships has been a fulfilling and challenging part of the role.

As for other acting projects, Coleman shared that he’s currently working on “Rutherford Falls” and waiting to see if “The Orville” will be renewed for a fourth season. He’s also attending comic cons and developing his own projects.

“Superman and Lois” returns on March 14th at 8 pm on the CW network.