SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Motherhood is a universal shared experience among many women across the globe. Mother’s Day is one of Women of the World’s favorite, free to the public events since it gives the Utah-based nonprofit the chance to show its gratitude for the mothers that have traveled to the ends of the Earth simply to give their children a safer and better life. Their beauty, determination, and selflessness deserves a celebration, according to Founder and Executive Director of Women of the Word, Samira Harnish.

Women of the World focuses on empowering women from all nations to achieve independence, economic success and a voice in the community.

Learn more about Women of the World online.