SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – If you’re looking for a yummy way to celebrate Día de los Muertos you might want to head to Dos Olas Cantina. They’re going all out this year by stringing a traditional papel picado over the plaza and they’re making a with a community ofrenda. While you’re dining you can listen to live music from Brazuca Band. A traditional 3-course menu with some featured seasonal cocktails will be available to help get you in the celebration mood. The décor will go up this weekend, and the special menu will be offered Friday, October 29 through Tuesday, November 2.

3-Course Dia De Los Muertos Menu ($50)

Tarasca Soup | Beans, Chorizo, Elote, Crema

Chicken Confit | Sikil P’ak, Pickled Onions, Pepitas, Mushrooms

Dia de los Muertos Traditional Pastry | Chocolate Sauce

Next door to Dos Olas, at Pendry Resort, Pinwheel will be hosting a special Kid’s Night Out Día de los Muertos celebration in the Junior Ballroom. This is for kids ages 5-12 years old and will be Saturday, October 29 from 5-8pm. The cost is $75. They will have giant blow up alebrijes animals, fun décor, a big movie screen playing Disney’s Coco, bean bags and a popcorn machine, plus tons of themed crafts. Dinner is included for kids going to the event.

Chef Carlos from Dos Olas Cantina also has a recipe for a chicken confit you can cook up right at home:

Chicken confit

Chicken Breast

5 tbls of unsalted Butter

Olive oil as needed

Salt as needed

2-3 sprigs ea. Cilantro\Rosemary\thyme

1 piece of Garlic

Process: In a pan place 2 tablespoons of oil allow to heat and place the chicken breast salted. Cook thoroughly with butter add the herbs and garlic.

Sikil Pak

1 qt Tomatillos husked

½ qt Shelled Pumpkin seeds toasted

1 piece White onions Chopped in quarters

4 Garlic cloves

2 Cilantro bunches

Salt as needed

1 piece of Jalapeno Pepper

Olive Oil as needed

Process: In a pan place 2 tablespoons of oil and heat for a few seconds, add the onion, garlic and tomatillos. Let them cook thoroughly at mid-high heat, stirring occasionally. After 10 – 15 minutes add the pumpkins seeds and salt. Cook for another 5 minutes and set aside.

With the help of the blender, mix the cilantro the jalapeno deveined and the preparation from the pan. Process until you get a homogeneous texture. Add salt to taste.

Garnishes

Oyster Mushrooms of King Oysters

Process: Score the mushrooms in a diamond shape. Seared them with butter in a hot pan

½ quart of Pickled red Onions

Process: Slice 1 red onion finely add the juice of 3 limes, 1 tsp of oregano, salt to taste. Let sit for 1 hr in the fridge.

Corn ashes as needed

Process: on direct fire place the corn tortillas to start burning, place them in a stainless steel container and allow them to char and cool down. With the help of a coffee grinder or blender process until you obtain a fine powder. Set aside.