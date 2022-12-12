PAYSON, UT (Daily Dish) – Make lasting memories this Christmas season with a visit to the charmingly festive “Red Nose Ranch.”

Experience a scenic wagon ride complemented by a colorful audio narration of the original story of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. Visit Rudolph’s favorite ranch friends including horses, a miniature donkey, ponies, alpacas and more. Santa himself is even known to make the occasional visit!

Some of Rudolph’s friends even made their way to out station in Salt Lake City: Bag of Bones (also known as B.O.B) the pony, Larry the dog, Sagebrush the miniature donkey, and Ricky Bobby the horse. They are just some of the many animals that help make up the magical Red Nose Ranch experience.

“The Red Nose Ranch is is really a labor of love. We love Christmas we have these wonderful animals and have a beautiful property. We just love sharing the Christmas spirit with other people. Families come out and they can go on a wagon ride and they can spend time with the animals. The kids get to meet the animals and even sit on the ponies,” said Brian Gardner, owner at Red Nose Ranch.

Not only is Red Nose Ranch a great place to create fun memories with loved ones, but it’s also a great way to support a worthy cause. A portion of the proceeds from every visit goes towards supporting local charities that provide Christmas gifts and toys to children in need.

Enjoy Christmas lights, food, goodies, hot cocoa, fire pits & an array of other activities and attractions. You can even get your Christmas tree there. Individual tickets start at $17 and a family 4 pass is $68. Private trolley wagons and horse drawn wagons are also available for groups.