MIDVALE, Utah (The Daily Dish) – With family and friends gathering this holiday, you can always use another quick dish or drink recipe to share with everyone. These two holiday favorites are simple recipes – Christmas Cheer and Classic Christmas Bread – to help bring cheer to all who gather together. Enjoy!

Christmas Cheer

Ingredients:

2 liter Cherry 7-Up (use diet for less sugar) – You can Use Regular 7-Up, Sprite or Fresca works great as well

Orange Juice – to taste

Cranberry – Pomegranate Juice – to taste

Lime, Cherry or Raspberry Sherbet, 4-6 scoops

Ice to chill

Mix all together in a pitcher or drink serving dispenser. Enjoy!

Christmas Bread

Ingredients:

1 package (1/4 oz) active dry yeast

1 cup warm water

1 cup evaporated milk

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup shortening

½ tsp salt

2 eggs

4.5 cups of flour, divided

1 cup of mixed candied fruit (optional)

Frosting

Ingredients:

1 cup powdered sugar

¼ tsp vanilla extract

2 tbs milk or cream

Directions

• 1. In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in water. Add the evaporated milk, sugar, shortening, salt, eggs and 2 cups of flour; beat until smooth. Stir in mixed candied fruit and enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (do not knead).

• 2. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1-1/4 hours.

• 3. Punch dough down. Turn onto a floured surface; knead 3-4 minutes. Pat evenly into a greased 10-in. tube pan. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly doubled, about 45 minutes.

• 4. Bake at 375° for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pan to cool on a wire rack.

• 5. Combine the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and enough milk to reach desired consistency; drizzle over bread. Garnish with additional candied fruit if desired.