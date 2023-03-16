SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — St. Patrick’s Day is a day of celebration for people all over the world, and what better way to celebrate than with food? The Vineyard Mom has you covered with her delicious recipes that will transport you straight to the Emerald Isle.

Boxty

2 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp. Baking powder

2 tsp. Salt

1 cup mashed potatoes

1 1/2 cups peeled and grated raw potatoes

1 cup or more if needed buttermilk

Butter for griddle or heavy pan

In a small bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and salt. Put aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine mashed potatoes, grated potatoes and flour. Mix well.

Slowly add in the buttermilk to the mixture. Do not over mix.

The mixture is firm, almost like a dough. If too firm, add a little more buttermilk.

Heat a griddle or nonstick pan over medium high heat.

Add a pat of butter just before you scoop in some of the batter. I use an ice cream scoop for

this.

Flatten into a nice round pancake size.

Fry until golden brown and then flip. Remember that there are raw potatoes in the mixture, so

they need to cook. If they are browning too quickly, turn heat down to medium so they cook

through but don’t burn.

Keep frying until the batter is gone.

Boxty can be served with eggs, sour cream, butter or really anything you would put on a potato.

Recipe courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom

St. Patrick’s Day Mimosa

1 bottle of either sparkling white wine or Prosecco

Orange juice

Blue Curacao

Fill champagne flute or stemless champagne flute 1/3 of the way with Orange Juice.

Add 1/2 tsp. of Blue Curacao and stir with a straw.

Fill the glass the rest of the way with sparkling wine.

Recipe courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom