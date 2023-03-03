SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — As the International Day of Happiness approaches on March 20th, Joni Clark, Director of Development at The Children’s Center Utah, stresses the significance of mindfulness, gratitude, and kindness in enhancing children’s emotional well-being.

Clark advises individuals to pay attention to their emotions and take steps to improve their mental health every day. Although happiness is the ultimate goal, Clark acknowledges that children may face challenges that impact their mental health and encourages parents to seek resources and support from the center if they notice their child struggling. The center offers intake services for children between the ages of 0-6 and works closely with families to provide tools and resources for managing emotions and dealing with significant feelings.

The Children’s Center Utah also recently hosted their annual Jewelry Luncheon, raising over $165,000 in donations to support the center’s mission of providing comprehensive mental health care for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their families. The event marked the 10th anniversary of the fundraiser and was attended by 400 people. Clark, expressed her gratitude and excitement for surpassing their fundraising goal.

Clark said that the Jewelry Luncheon event was not only a fun gathering with friends but also a way to support a great cause that makes a difference in the community. The Children’s Center Utah aims to improve the emotional well-being of children and their families, providing vital mental health services to those who need them most.