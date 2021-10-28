Celebrate Halloween safely with your pets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Halloween is almost here, and to prevent this holiday from becoming a scary one for you and your pets, here are some basic precautions for pet owners to keep your pets safe and happy on All Hallow’s Eve.

Candy is for kids, not dogs and cats. Chocolate can be very toxic to our furry friends. Candy containing xylitol (artificial sweetener) can also be dangerous.

Wires and cords that light up your holiday decorations can be deadly if chewed on. Please keep these out of the reach of your pets.

Jack-o-lanterns with lit candles should be kept out of the reach of pets who might accidentally knock them over and potentially start a fire.

Pets should be kept inside during Halloween. Use caution when answering the door so your cat doesn’t dart outside. If the constant door knocking or doorbell ringing stresses out your pets, put them in a quiet room away from the noise.

Make sure your pets have proper ID tags and a microchip in case they do escape.

If you do decide to dress up your pet, make sure the costume is not annoying and safe for your pet. It should not constrict movement, breathing, or vision. Small dangling pieces can be choking hazards. Ill-fitting costumes can get twisted and caught on external objects and hurt your pet.

Most dogs would prefer not to go trick or treating. The chaos and costumes and excited kids can be frightening to even the friendliest of dogs and cause them to act differently than normal.

You can make the holiday fun and special for your pets by buying or making them treats or toys that are healthy and safe and just for them!

For more information and to learn about pet adoptions and fostering pets visit Utah.BestFriends.org.