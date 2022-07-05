DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Annual Draper Days celebration kicked off Tuesday, July 5th and will continue through July 16, 2022 with dozens of festive, family-friendly events and attractions to offer. Draper Days will feature a talent competition, Draper Idol, free concerts with performances by Collin Raye, Sixwire and Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals, plus a car show, 5K race, children’s bike parade, sports tournaments, a rodeo, fireworks and the big parade on Saturday, July 16th.

This year, Draper Days will donate a portion of the proceeds from the festival to the Tyler Robinson Foundation. Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) is the nonprofit organization of the GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum selling band Imagine Dragons and helps strengthen families financially and emotionally as they cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis by providing grants specifically to offset out-of-pocket life expenses.

TRF meets a critical need in communities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Each year, one in 285 children are diagnosed with cancer. While many pediatric cancer organizations focus on growing awareness and support for families with the physical and emotional toll of a diagnosis, the huge financial hardship cancer treatment places on families is rarely discussed. More than 85% of every dollar TRF raises goes right to families in need. For more information visit TRF.org.

For a full schedule and details on each event, please visit draperdays.org.