SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The Utah State Fairpark will come alive on June 3rd as the 46th Utah Asian Festival takes center stage. This highly anticipated event is set to be the largest and longest-running Asian festival west of the Mississippi River, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of more than 40 different Asian ethnic groups.

Visitors can explore the vibrant marketplace area, with over 70 vendors or try some delicious food from 30 food vendors. According to the Utah Asian Festival’s website, their mission for their event is to connect “new Americans, immigrants, and refugees to the more historic ethnic groups in our state, but also brings our diverse ethnic communities together.”

The 46th annual Utah Asian Festival will be held on Saturday, June 3rd from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm at the Grand Building of the Utah State Fairpark (155 N 1000 W Salt Lake City, UT 84116).