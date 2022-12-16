SALT LAKE CITY , Utah (Daily Dish) –The Forgotten Carols is back this year with live, on-stage performances across Utah.

The story follows a nurse whose life is changed after she meets the character “Uncle John,” a patient who she is taking care of. He tells the nativity story through stories and song, but from the perspective of the little-known characters such as the Innkeeper, the Shepherd, and more. Actor Adrien Swenson talks about the magic of this show and how she has seen it touch so many lives in the years that she’s been a part of it.

This year, the show’s creator Michael McLean will not be appearing in performances for the first time in 30 years, citing health issues.

Tickets are still available for the final performances happening this weekend in Northern Utah and next week in St. George. You can get tickets at ForgottenCarols.com.