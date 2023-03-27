SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — As concert season approaches, music lovers in Utah are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series lineup on April 11th. To help make the most of your concert experience, here are some tips from music enthusiast Cat Palmer.

One of the most exciting things about the Red Butte Concert Series is that it’s at a venue is that it allows attendees to bring their own food and drinks. “They’re real chill about that,” Palmer says. “That’s the best thing I think about Red Butte. There’s also just not a bad seat in the house.” However, tickets go fast, so Palmer advises being quick to make a decision and purchase tickets for a concert you’re interested in.

When it comes to the Twilight Concert Series, Palmer suggests buying a season pass for only $50. This way, you can attend all of the concerts without breaking the bank. “My favorite band Lord Huron is opening night for Twilight,” she says. “They are really expensive to see in other cities, but you can see them cheap in Salt Lake.”

Another venue Palmer recommends is the Sandy Amphitheater. “It’s an amazing place, not a bad seat in the house,” she says. However, attendees should be aware of the venue’s rules regarding what can be brought in, as well as the temperature drop when the sun sets.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For those willing to travel, Palmer’s blog features tips and tricks for concerts across the country. “My spouse and I are heading to Colorado to see Tori Amos play at Red Rocks,” she says. “But there are so many great concerts and festivals across Utah, from Millcreek to Helper.”

With these tips in mind, concert-goers can make the most of their summer music experiences.