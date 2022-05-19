SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Summer camp season is upon us and one of our favorite camps in the Salt Lake Valley is the Kostopulos Dream Foundation’s Camp K, located in beautiful Emigration Canyon. Camp K is about to celebrate 60 years of service to the community, according to Mircea Divricean, CEO/President of Kostopuls Dream Foundation.

Camp K’s core mission is to provide outdoor recreational opportunities to people of all ability levels. After a two-year pandemic pause and reduction in programs, Camp K is back in-person this summer and position better than ever to give campers an amazing “resort-like” experience.

Coming up in July, Camp K invites you to support their programs and services by attending the 34th Annual Send a Kid to Camp Gala Dinner and Concert on Friday, July 15 at Camp Kostopulos – all proceeds support Camp K’s programs.

Learn more about Camp K by clicking here. Or call Camp K at 801-582-0700.