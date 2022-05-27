SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Art from the Heart is a fundraising event to support the Columbus NextWork Autism program and the Academy of Independent Living. The NextWork & Academy combines community employment service and classes in social and independent living skills for those with autism to live a more independent and integrated live in the community.

The theme this year is “See Me. See My Ability.” This will be a 3-day online art auction that starts on Wednesday, July 27th ends on Friday, July 29th at an art show reception, that will show case all of the artwork. The artwork will be comprised of artists from the autism and disability community as well as local artist who would like to donate their work.

Columbus Community Center has been transforming lives of individuals with disabilities through employment, training, day programs and housing since 1968.

NextWork provides a stage for emerging artists in the autism and disability communities. The Columbus Commuty Center believes in the talent and passion of local artists and will provide a platform for these artists to be recognized and celebrated. All mediums will be considered, i.e., oil painting, watercolors, pottery, jewelry, glass work, metal work, photography, digital art. After review of initial applications, a selection committee will request a submission from the chosen artists outlining parameters based on the medium.

Art Is therapeutic for clients at Columbus Community Center. It gives them an opportunity to communicate through their work, find their creativity, and often times gives them a sense of purpose.

Visit ColumbusServes.org for more information.