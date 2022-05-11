SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a one-day event focused on suicide prevention in the LGBTQIA+ community. The event is on June 24th in Salt Lake City. Interested parties can register online at utLGBTQ.attendease.com.

Stronger Communities: LGBTQ Suicide Prevention is a full-day conference sponsored by the local Utah chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The goal is to raise awareness about LGBTQIA+ suicide risk, bring research findings to the attention of professionals and the public, and explore strategies for LGBTQIA+ suicide prevention in local communities. The agenda includes plenary and breakout sessions that feature national and local experts on LGBTQIA+ mental health and suicide risk and will be focused on making mental health, suicide prevention, and education an LGBTQIA+ community priority.