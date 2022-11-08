SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Dreamers’ Foundation is working to help teens find their inner resilience. Dreamers’ Foundation is a non-profit organization that puts fundraising event together once a year. This year they are working to help prevent teen suicide which is the leading cause of death in Utah for teens.

All the of proceeds from the fundraiser will go the the Dreamers’ Foundation charity of choice. This year, they are teaming up Pivot Adventure as the beneficiary of the donations. Pivot Adventure is an 8-week program that helps teens from the ages 12–17 find their inner resilience. They help teach them to get through hard moments by giving them tools while doing outside activities like rock climbing.

You can join in on the big event on November 11 from 8:30– 11:00 p.m. at 669 W. Temple in Salt Lake City. Make sure to dress up in your cocktail attire. There will be lots of entertainment, a silent auction, aerialists, tarot card reader, photo booth, live music and more. Head to the Dreamers’ website for more information.