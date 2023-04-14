SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The Boulder Crest Foundation is pioneering a new approach to helping first responders, military members, and their families recover from trauma through post traumatic growth. Josh Goldberg, the CEO of the foundation, discussed the benefits of this approach and how it can help transform the lives of those struggling with PTSD.

Goldberg explained that post traumatic growth is the idea that what doesn’t kill us can make us wiser. He added that it is crucial not to push for a warrior path, but to focus on how people can grow and become stronger.

The Boulder Crest Foundation developed a 90-day program called Warrior PATHH, which begins with a seven-day initiation at one of nine locations across the country. The program is designed to help people transform their struggles into strength and growth, rather than just helping them feel less bad.

According to Goldberg, the results of the Warrior PATHH program were astonishing, with 4 to 5 times better impact in terms of symptom reduction, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and growth. The foundation has extended this work to military and first responders, believing that if these individuals are able to get the help they may need, they will be better family members and members of their communities.

Goldberg stressed that post traumatic growth is hard work and requires individuals to educate themselves, regulate their emotions, and talk about their experiences with someone they trust. He recommended his book, “Struggle Well” which can be purchased on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.