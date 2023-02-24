SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Kimberly Nixon, the founder and managing partner of Open Venture Capital, which invests in startups from seed to series A across the health and wellness spectrum, spoke recently about her unique story and her message to other black female entrepreneurs and business leaders. Having overcome cancer in her twenties, Nixon was inspired to create a life that values “time freedom” and encourages others to take risks on themselves to find financial and personal success.

Nixon highlighted the dearth of capital for black female founders and encouraged entrepreneurs to think about building traction and treating their business as a business from day one. She emphasized the importance of measuring success on a quarterly basis and reaching out to fund managers for help.

As Black History Month and Women’s History Month approach, Nixon said she celebrates all year round, highlighting leaders in the space and partnering with them. She cited Mellody Hobson of Ariel Investments and Charles Hudson, a solo GP in San Francisco, as two people who inspired her as she started her fund.

Nixon also shared how her battles with cancer changed her perspective and encouraged her to treat action like a muscle, taking urgent action on her ideas and pivoting along the way. She stressed the importance of investing in black and minority entrepreneurs, noting that only one percent of all venture funding went to black founders in 2022, and most venture funds don’t have black investors.

Nixon invited interested parties to reach out to her through her website, or via email at hello@openventure.capital.