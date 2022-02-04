Bikers Against Domestic Violence say “love shouldn’t hurt”

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – February is traditionally the month of love and romance. But, for people in abusive relationships, it’s a reminder that love shouldn’t hurt. Members of the local domestic violence prevention group, Bikers Against Domestic Violence, hope you’ll embrace that message and join them for their 2nd Annual Love Like Nat Rally.

Tawnya McGrath, co-founder of Bikers Against Domestic Violence, says their priority is to help prevention domestic abuse and support abuse survivors through community building events and activities. The group is holding the Love Like Nat Rally, named after a victim of domestic violence, on February 12th.

The ride begins in Draper at the Pins and Ales, 12101 South State Street. Riders are meeting at 11am and plan to set off at Noon. The rally will end in Springville at the Straptank at 596 South 1750 West. Everyone is welcome, even if you don’t ride a motorcycle. McGrath says her friend Nat loved bikes and trucks and she hopes a good crowd representing both come out to the event.

You can learn more about Love Like Nat Rally 2022 online at BikersAgainstDV.org or on social media, @BikersAgainstDV.