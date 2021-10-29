Bikers Against Domestic Violence ride to support Utah abuse prevention agencies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Bikers Against Domestic Violence is a relatively new Utah-based non-profit organization founded by Trevor Jaracz and Tawnya McGrath after meeting at a celebration of life for a mutual friend who was murdered by her boyfriend.

The organization’s mission is to support nonprofits that work with domestic abuse survivors and their families and help connect people to resources. BADV supports awareness campaigns across the state.

Bikers Against Domestic Violence is active on social media – Facebook or Instagram @bikersagainstdv and online at bikersagainstdv.org.

Bikers Against Domestic Violence posts all events on Facebook or the group’s website. Domestic violence is something that can happen to anyone whether you are a man, woman or non-binary. Wealthy or poor. Religious or not. BADV is there to help find resources for anyone who needs them.