SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – New York Times Bestselling author Daniel Silva is celebrating a career milestone, the release of his 25th book – Portrait of an Unknown Woman – a riveting story of deception in the world of international fine art.

In this spellbinding new thriller by #1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva, Gabriel Allon, legendary spy and art restorer, undertakes a high-stakes search for the greatest art forger who ever lived.

Allon is about to discover the mystery behind the Portrait of an Unknown Woman when he undertakes a entertaining journey through the dirty side of the art world–a place where unscrupulous dealers routinely deceive their customers, and deep-pocketed investors treat great paintings as though they were just another asset class to be bought and sold at a profit.

In the new novel, Gabriel Allon has at long last severed ties with Israeli intelligence and settled quietly in Venice, the only place he has ever truly known peace. But when an eccentric London art dealer asks Gabriel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the rediscovery and lucrative sale of a centuries-old painting, he is drawn into a deadly game of cat and mouse where nothing is as it seems.

Daniel Silva is the award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Unlikely Spy, The Mark of the Assassin, The Marching Season, The Kill Artist, The English Assassin, The Confessor, A Death in Vienna, Prince of Fire, The Messenger, The Secret Servant, Moscow Rules, The Defector, The Rembrandt Affair, Portrait of a Spy, The Fallen Angel, The English Girl, The Heist, The English Spy, The Black Widow, House of Spies, The Other Woman, The New Girl, and The Order. He is best known for his long-running thriller series starring spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon. Silva’s books are critically acclaimed bestsellers around the world and have been translated into more than 30 languages.

Silva is doing a virtual tour appearance Friday, July 22nd – starting at 6pm. You can register for that thru his website DanielSilvaBooks.com.