Best-selling children’s book series is now a play at Salt Lake Acting Company

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah’s premiere independent theatre group, Salt Lake Acting Company, has another fabulous show entertaining audiences. SLAC’s 13th children’s production, Elephant & Pggie’s “We Are in a Play”, is streaming now through January 9, 2022.

The show’s director, Penelope Caywood and actor Matthew Rudolph (Gerald the Elephant), dished recently with Deena Manzanares, who actually appeared in the very first SLAC children’s production in 2009. Elephant & Piggie’s is the first production of SLAC’s specifically filmed on-stage for a streaming-only audience. With theatres shutting down across the country again, SLAC made the call to provide entertaining shows digitally.

This production also took a community to get up and running. The show was professionally filmed and edited by Kenny Riches from The Davey Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to fostering the careers of up-and-coming filmmakers. SLAC’s streaming platform, SLAC Digital, is provided by the Salt Lake Film Society.

SLAC’s tradition of bringing professional theatre to Utah families continues with Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, based on the best-selling children’s book series by Mo Willems. An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” (“very best”) friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible!

Penelope (Penny) Caywood has directed SLAC’s children’s productions since 2010. She also is head of the Youth Theatre at the University of Utah. She directs and choreographs Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play.” Matthew makes their SLAC debut with this production and is a recent graduate from the University of Utah’s musical theatre program.

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play” is being presented on SLAC Digital from December 26 through January 9th. Visit, SLACDigital.AtHomeArts.org to get access to the show for just $10 for a 48-hour streaming window.