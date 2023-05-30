SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Make sure to use your fire sense this year as wildfire season is quickly approaching. The American Red Cross shares some tips on how to stay safe while you recreate:
- Keep combustible materials away from the house (5-feet or more)
- Leaves and pine needles on the roof and in rain gutters
- Put screens over any opens such as attic vents
- Remove any dead or dying trees and pick up any dead branches within that 30-foot perimeter around your house as well as the dead grass
- Spread stuff out! Not asking to clear cut your property just create some spacing in between your plants and trees
- Don’t store anything under decks
For more safety tips on what to do before, during and after a wildfire go to the Red Cross website or contact your local fire officials for restrictions where you live.