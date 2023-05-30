SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Make sure to use your fire sense this year as wildfire season is quickly approaching. The American Red Cross shares some tips on how to stay safe while you recreate:

Keep combustible materials away from the house (5-feet or more)

Leaves and pine needles on the roof and in rain gutters

Put screens over any opens such as attic vents

Remove any dead or dying trees and pick up any dead branches within that 30-foot perimeter around your house as well as the dead grass

Spread stuff out! Not asking to clear cut your property just create some spacing in between your plants and trees

Don’t store anything under decks

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more safety tips on what to do before, during and after a wildfire go to the Red Cross website or contact your local fire officials for restrictions where you live.