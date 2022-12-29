SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Ring in 2023 prepared with some tips form the American Red Cross. You never know when disaster my strike so it’s better to be safe than sorry. Follow these easy steps to help your family and friends be prepared and safe:

Get A Kit

Making an emergency kit is easy and essential in case of disaster. Make sure to pack everything from food and water, flashlights, and batteries, chargers, blankets, medications and more. Your emergency bag should have about 3-days worth of supplies and your home bag should have enough supplies to last 2-weeks. Do not forget to pack the essentials for your pets as well.

Make A Plan

It’s also important to make a plan with your family like knowing where to go in case of an evacuation in any disaster situation from a home fire to an earthquake. Make sure everyone knows at least two ways to escape from each room in your house in case of a fire and have meet up spot, so everyone knows where to go once they are able to get out of a dangerous situation. When all family members meet at an agreed-upon, centralized location, everyone can be accounted for quickly and easily. This prevents a further crisis by one or more members putting themselves in harm’s way looking for others.

Be Informed

Make sure to know what disasters are most likely to occur in your area. Know how to prepare yourself and your family should any of these disasters occur. During a disaster, stay informed of changing conditions. Keep a Weather Radio nearby to ensure you hear the latest updates and know when it is safe to leave your shelter.

Download the Emergency App

Whether you are preparing for or recovering from disaster, the American Red Cross Emergency App can help. Equipped with customizable weather alerts, preparedness tips, tool kits, and fun quizzes to test your knowledge, the Emergency App helps ensure you are ready for anything that comes your way.

Practice Regularly

Practice makes perfect! While preparation is important, practicing it regularly is what makes it effective in an emergency. By nature, disasters are chaotic, and knowing where to go and what to do should be an automated response to keep you and your family safe.